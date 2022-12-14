Meet the Female web3 Entrepreneur Using Blockchain Technology to

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2022 / Even though modern technology has transformed how businesses operate today, Human expertise remains one of the most crucial factors, as far as their growth and success are concerned. Considering the overwhelming number of job seekers and applications currently across the world, identifying the right talent is a challenge. Recent trends and analyses of the job market indicate that the current hiring method is broken and outdated . The lengthy time, large amount of effort, and significant expenditure involved in the recruiting process makes hiring quality candidates a difficult exercise. In order to address these issues, Metaintro is unveiling a professional resume wallet for web3, aiming to fast-track the recruitment process.

Companies, especially those of big size and requiring a large number of human resources, face several challenges in identifying and onboarding suitable candidates. Most of the time, the basic and inevitable procedures in the recruiting process like screening, validation, and onboarding become a nightmare due to the large volume of applications and the immediate nature of requirements. According to Metaintro , “for the large crypto native companies with dozens of vacancies and thousands of job applications, there are a slew of pain points that make hiring quality candidates a headache”. Therefore, the company seeks to provide a solution by decentralizing the entire process, reducing its duration, cutting down the cost, and ensuring efficiency.

Metaintro identifies several major issues involved in the current hiring process. The first issue is relying on manual methods to validate the skills and employment history of the candidates. Another problem is the unreliable nature of PDF resumes when it comes to validation. These methods make the entire process both costly and time-consuming. It affects the growth and development of the company. Another major issue is related to poorly designed resumes. They increase the likelihood of a candidate being skipped over, despite having the relevant skills.

“Our aim is to make the recruitment process convenient, efficient, and cost-effective. While a significant number of web2 companies and venture capital have been pumped into fixing the “system”, only a few companies have won the market. And even then – why does hiring a single candidate still take weeks? The answer is the lack of technology available in web2 until now. Therefore we are committed to connecting the recruiters with the right candidates through our unique infrastructure technology”, says Lacey Kaelani, Co-founder of Metaintro .

Lacey Kaelani, CEO, and Brad Larson, CTO

Metaintro, Wednesday, December 14, 2022, Press release picture

Metaintro seeks to redefine the way individuals share their professional identity and reduce the time to hire by designing easy-to-use and simple wallets that hold verifiable credentials such as proof of employment, proof of skill, and proof of education. Job seekers can access their wallet through a browser extension, which can then be used to interact with web3 job applications. Metaintro also runs the largest discord community dedicated for web3 jobs. The company has recently closed a $5.6M seed round with backing from Druid Ventures, Brownstone Research (via Republic), Untapped Ventures, Ziba Capital, and grants from NEAR and Aave.

“Metaintro was founded on the belief that the hiring process can be reduced to days, not months. We believe that decentralization can eliminate the pain point of a lengthy time to hire and the costs associated with it, therefore allowing teams to build and scale more efficiently. We have helped thousands of web3 job seekers discover, interview, and land their dream job”, Lacey Kaelani added.

About Metaintro

Metaintro is the professional resume wallet for web3, headquartered in Los Angeles, California, United States. The company was founded in early 2022. The company’s Founder, Lacey Kaelani was nominated for Forbes 30 under 30 back in November.

