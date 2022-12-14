Meghan and Harry edits Queen speech to focus on ‘imperial family’





Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix documentary appears to have edited a speech by the Queen in order to alter its meaning, a communications professional has claimed. The first three episodes of the documentary was released last week, providing an intimate look at the Sussexes’ relationship with each other and with the royal family – but voice coach Susie Ashfield noticed something unusual about a segment with the late Queen.

The first episode of the show includes a section from the Queen’s 21st birthday speech in which she says: “I declare before you all that my whole life whether it be long or short shall be devoted to the service of our great Imperial family to which we all belong.” Broadcast from South Africa on April 21 1947, then-Princess Elizabeth delivered a particularly famous speech which was considered by many to reflect the principle of service that she would embody for the rest of her life. But later in the episode, as Ms Ashfield highlighted on TikTok, the speech was included again – only this time, with the words “your service” edited out. Ms Ashfield said this “changes the meaning of the statement entirely.” She said: “I don’t know what the lesson to learn is here, but I suppose if you are going to be speaking and it will be recorded there is a chance you will get misquoted, your words might get taken out of context or in this case some part might be removed to change the meaning of the statement itself.

“So try not to let that happen to you. And if it does happen to you, remember there will be some people out there who might notice.” Her Majesty even referred back to the speech on the eve of her Platinum Jubilee, in her message during which she backed Camilla to be Queen Consort. “As we mark this anniversary, it gives me pleasure to renew to you the pledge I gave in 1947 that my life will always be devoted to your service,” she said in February 2022, just seven months before she died. One commenter on Ms Ashfield’s video remarked: “Christ, it feels like the whole Netflix series is going to be dishonest.” However, another disagreed, saying: “In both statements, she’s dedicated to imperialism. The meaning of that is the same whether she’s also “in your service” or not.” The edited version of the speech was included during a discussion in which it was claimed the Queen’s life mission was to “fight” for the Commonwealth, with the suggestion that the family of nations could be seen as “Empire 2.0”. READ MORE: Royal expert spots trailer ‘clue’ for motive behind Sussexes series [REVEAL]

Twitter user @RUOKPage highlighted that the edited speech was played over images of the Queen walking alongside black people from Commonwealth nations, saying: "So Netflix edited the late Queen's 1947 speech and removed the part about dedicating her life to our service? Then switched to images of black people, to continue to use us as pawns." The trailer for the next three episodes of the Netflix documentary has also raised eyebrows for its editing choices. In one moment, Meghan says she was being "fed to the wolves", accompanied by a photograph of her appearing to be hounded by several press photographers. However, the photo in question was actually taken as she flew by private jet to New York for an expensive baby shower as she expected her son Archie, during which she was accompanied by several taxpayer-funded police officers.

The first released trailer for the documentary faced similar scrutiny when it was revealed that one the images of press photographers used to illustrate the media pressure on Meghan while she was with the royal family was actually taken during a Harry Potter premiere. In another clip from the new trailer, Prince Harry is shown referring to an ambiguous “they”, who he says were prepared to “lie to protect my brother”. As those words are spoken, the trailer cuts to an image of Buckingham Palace, and another of he and William at the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral in April 2021. Many inferred from this that by “they”, the Prince was referring to the Royal Family. However, on a slightly different trailer on the Netflix website, subtitles can be seen which read: “The British media were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.” It is understood that the Royal Family intends to wait until the full series has been released before they consider whether to comment on the couple’s more serious claims.