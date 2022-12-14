Meghan and Harry’s claim debunked after Kate and William share photo





Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s claim that Prince William and Princess Kate are “forced to offer their children up for public consumption” was criticised by a royal expert. Daily Mail Royal editor Rebecca English praised the Waleses for an “enchanting” portrait of them with their three youngsters, George, 9, Charlotte, 7 and Louis, 4, and suggested that the couple are carefully controlling the content they are feeding the media regarding their children.

On Tuesday, Kensington Palace released the official Christmas card image showing the family walking hand-in-hand through the Norfolk countryside. William and Kate were photographed with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on a sunny day earlier this year. The five royals can be seen strolling along a path with the prince holding the hand of future king George at one end, while at the other the princess holds Louis’ hand, with Charlotte in the middle holding hands with her brothers. The royal children are dressed for a day out exploring the countryside wearing short sleeve tops and shorts while their parents are casually dressed.

The moment was captured by photographer Matt Porteous who has taken Christmas pictures for the couple a number of times, most recently in 2020, and taken images to mark significant moments in the royal couple’s life. Porteous is also a wedding photographer and was reportedly commissioned to photograph singer Ellie Goulding’s 2019 wedding to Caspar Jopling. The photograph of the couple was taken by photographer Sam Hussein during the Scottish Highland Braemar Games in September, a few days before the Queen died. In an interview with The Cut magazine, Harry and Meghan had said that if her son Archie attended school in the UK she would “never be able” to drop him off or pick him up without it being a “royal photo-call with a press pen of 40 people snapping pictures”. READ MORE: Kate Middleton ‘gave as a whole new look’ with her tiara last week

"It's something the couple and their team have worked hard on in recent years to ensure: developing a happy medium between their private lives and public roles, combined with the huge global interest in them as a family. As long as his children are ring-fenced, William is happy." Christmas images used to decorate official festive cards are regularly released by senior members of the royal family with the cards sent to friends, family and colleagues. The King and Queen Consort also released their Christmas card image at the weekend.