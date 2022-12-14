Meghan & Harry’s attack backfires over Netflix’s ‘lack of balance

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry further highlighted the reasons behind their departure from the Royal Family in the new Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan. Marketing strategy expert Edward Coram James noted the couple failed in delivering new bombshell claims about senior members of the family, allowing the Palace to take on a “light touch” response to the programme. Mr Coram James suggested the Palace’s strategy shows a level of confidence that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not win over the public with their comments.
Speaking to Express.co.uk, Mr Coram James said: “On a scale of 1-10, the level of crisis created was in the vicinity of a 3, and that 3 was created almost entirely by the run-up to the airing, not the airing itself.
“As such, only the gentlest of directional nudges would be required by the Royal family.
“Were the Palace our client, we would be recommending that they remain silent and not be drawn into the fray, using arms-length non-royal connections and anonymous leaks to make any statements/point out any discrepancies in the Sussexes presentation and narrative.”
The Palace reverted to the traditional mantra of “never complain, never explain” following the release of the first part of the documentary, only claiming Netflix had not contacted the family for comment.
JUST IN: Harry set ‘to attract millions’ on US TV primetime slot in ‘major coup’
The Go Up CEO continued: “We saw this very play in the Palace’s response. The party line was “no comment”, and the Queen’s mantra of “Never Complain, never explain” kicked in.
“The heavy lifting, if indeed you can call it that, was undertaken by way of carefully choreographed leaks.
“Principal among these was the complaint that the Palace had not been contacted by Harry or Meghan’s team for comment. Make no mistake.
“This is not a sincere complaint from the Palace. Had they been contacted for comment, their comment would unquestionably have been ‘no comment”’.
READ MORE: Charles Spencer breaks silence after Harry and Meghan’s explosive Netflix series airs
Mr Coram James’s assessment of the Palace’s response comes after reports emerged claiming Prince William had “instructed friends not to retaliate” on comments from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s documentary.
One friend told The Sunday Times: “I reminded him to keep his rifle pointed at the target and not to be distracted, even though it’s all f*****g tedious in every sense of the word.”
And another said the Prince of Wales “will never watch” the Netflix docuseries.
Harry & Meghan’s second instalment will be released on the streaming platform on December 15.
Source link