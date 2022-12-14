Meghan & Harry’s attack backfires over Netflix’s ‘lack of balance

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry further highlighted the reasons behind their departure from the Royal Family in the new Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan. Marketing strategy expert Edward Coram James noted the couple failed in delivering new bombshell claims about senior members of the family, allowing the Palace to take on a “light touch” response to the programme. Mr Coram James suggested the Palace’s strategy shows a level of confidence that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not win over the public with their comments.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, Mr Coram James said: “On a scale of 1-10, the level of crisis created was in the vicinity of a 3, and that 3 was created almost entirely by the run-up to the airing, not the airing itself.

“As such, only the gentlest of directional nudges would be required by the Royal family.

“Were the Palace our client, we would be recommending that they remain silent and not be drawn into the fray, using arms-length non-royal connections and anonymous leaks to make any statements/point out any discrepancies in the Sussexes presentation and narrative.”

The Palace reverted to the traditional mantra of “never complain, never explain” following the release of the first part of the documentary, only claiming Netflix had not contacted the family for comment.

