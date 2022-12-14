Meghan Markle and Prince Harry doc is a ‘boring money grab’ says

“You have no idea what it’s like to live even one minute in their shoes.”

Dwilliams added: “No. They wanted to tell their story. End. They did not want to have the same life his mum did. Give them a chance like I’ve given you a chance.”

The Sussexes were recently left having to break their silence over criticism they received after sharing personal footage in the documentary.

A spokesperson has come forward claiming that privacy was not their motivation when deciding to step back from royal duties.

The statement released read: “The Duke and Duchess have never cited privacy as the reason for stepping back.

“This distorted narrative was intended to trap the couple into silence … They are choosing to share their story, on their terms, and yet the tabloid media has created an entirely untrue narrative that permeates press coverage and public opinion.

“The facts are right in front of them.”

Many await the Netflix release as Meghan and Harry come clean on their reasoning for leaving the Royal Family in detail.