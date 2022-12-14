Meghan Markle’s hidden wedding dress and veil details no one saw

Meghan’s tiara, the Queen Mary tiara, was borrowed from the Royal Family’s jewellery collection and could’ve been her “something old” and “something borrowed” element.

The Duchess of Sussex’s headpiece was an Art Deco-style diamond encrusted band that, in Meghan’s own words, appealed to her because it was “incredibly timeless but still [felt] modern”.

The tiara is comprised of a flexible band of 11 different sections, each covered in large and small diamonds.

The diamond tiara’s main focal point is a detachable brooch with a centre stone surrounded by nine smaller diamonds.