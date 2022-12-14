Metaverse tech for online K-pop concerts to be developed by state

[Courtesy of ETRI]

SEOUL — A prominent state research institute will develop paradigm-changing metaverse technologies so that K-pop artists perform concerts and create content while communicating with fans of all ages and conditions.



A metaverse is a virtually created world where users can access using avatars — digitally created characters — and interact with each other. Various metaverse platforms are being developed and operated for multiple purposes including entertainment, education, social interaction, and business meetings.



The Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute (ETRI) said that a cooperative alliance consisting of 22 companies and organizations was formed to develop and commercialize metaverse-related technologies. The alliance will focus on developing metaverse-based concert platform, interactive avatar creation technology, virtual production technology, and performance and arts cooperative production platform, and intellectual property protection technology. By 2025, a metaverse concert platform will be created, ETRI said.



Metaverse technologies received hype and attention during the last few years when the world was grounded due to a coronavirus pandemic. Tech companies showed great interest in creating virtual worlds where people could gather and carry on with their everyday lives without being exposed to risks of virus infection.



Global social media service operator Facebook changed the company’s brand name to Meta in October 2021, vowing to focus on creating metaverses to help people connect, find communities and grow businesses.



“We are happy to cooperate with companies and organizations specializing in metaverse technologies to develop massive-sized virtual performance technologies,” ETRI’s content research division head Chung Il-kwon said in a statement on December 15.