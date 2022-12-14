Millions of Britons qualify for free prescriptions this winter

A spokesperson for the Department for Health and Social Care said nearly 90 percent of the English population are enttitled to free NHS prescriptions.

They said: “We recognise the pressures people are facing with the rising cost of living and we are taking action to support households, including freezing prescription charges for the first time in 12 years.

“Thanks to our extensive arrangements to help people afford NHS prescription charges, 89 percent of prescriptions in England are already provided free of charge.”

Anyone who doesn’t qualify for free prescriptions could still save money with a Pre Payment Certificate (PPC).