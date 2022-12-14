Millions on DWP benefits could get a £774 boost after court

A ruling is expected in the coming weeks or months which could lead to two million benefit claimants getting a £774 bonus payment. The appeal claimed that the Government giving a temporary £20 per week boost for 18 months during the pandemic to people on Universal Credit but not on those on legacy benefits was ‘unlawful discrimination’.

Campaigners claim the system was discriminatory because most people on legacy benefits are sick or disabled.

Their claim was rejected by a High Court judge in February, although the judge said it was “obvious” some would face “severe hardship”.

Now, at the Court of Appeal, campaigners have narrowed down their claim to a smaller range of dates.

With the whole 18-month policy, people on legacy benefits could have won £1,500 in back payments, but with this slimmer appeal asking judges to rule the policy was unlawful in its final nine months from January 8, 2021, back payments could be £774.

READ MORE: Britons could save over £225 on their energy bills with 4 boiler hacks – ‘Make the change’