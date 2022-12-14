Modern Warfare 2 operators and factions

Modern Warfare 2 operators generally serve two purposes in a Call of Duty game, carrying narrative weight in the campaign, and serving as your character model when playing the multiplayer game and Warzone 2. There are plenty of operator skins to choose from in Modern Warfare 2, each belonging to one of two new factions.

Buying skins in Call of Duty is big business for Activision, and now that a third-person game mode is being added to Modern Warfare 2, you’ll be able to actually see who you’re playing as. This puts extra weight on character cosmetics, so here are the operators available on Modern Warfare’s release, and which faction they belong to.

Every operator in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

There will be two main factions in Modern Warfare 2 when it releases, the SpecGRU and KorTac, with the former containing fan favourites like Ghost and Soap. KorTAC will fill in as the campaign’s antagonists, much like the OpFor in the original Modern Warfare.

18 operators can be unlocked by playing the campaign, multiplayer, and Spec Ops, with an additional four being available for those who preordered the Vault edition of the game. The two newest operators added to one of the best PC games is Kyle ‘Gaz’ Garrick and Klaus Risker in the Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded update.

Here’s every operator, how to unlock them, and which faction they belong to:

SpecGRU

Rangers I – default.

– default. Chuy – complete ‘Cartel Protection’ campaign mission.

– complete ‘Cartel Protection’ campaign mission. Gromsko – complete ‘Low Profile’ cooperative Spec Ops mission.

– complete ‘Low Profile’ cooperative Spec Ops mission. Gus – get five assists in a single multiplayer match.

– get five assists in a single multiplayer match. Kleo – get a kill with lethal equipment.

– get a kill with lethal equipment. Luna – complete ‘Defender: Mt. Zaya’ cooperative Spec Ops mission.

– complete ‘Defender: Mt. Zaya’ cooperative Spec Ops mission. Nova – complete ‘Violence and Timing’ campaign mission.

– complete ‘Violence and Timing’ campaign mission. Reyes – complete ‘Prison Break’ campaign mission.

– complete ‘Prison Break’ campaign mission. Zimo – get a kill with a secondary weapon in a multiplayer match.

– get a kill with a secondary weapon in a multiplayer match. Farah – included in Red Team 141 Operator Pack, part of Modern Warfare 2 Vault edition.

– included in Red Team 141 Operator Pack, part of Modern Warfare 2 Vault edition. Ghost – included in Red Team 141 Operator Pack, part of Modern Warfare 2 Vault edition.

– included in Red Team 141 Operator Pack, part of Modern Warfare 2 Vault edition. Price – included in Red Team 141 Operator Pack, part of Modern Warfare 2 Vault edition.

– included in Red Team 141 Operator Pack, part of Modern Warfare 2 Vault edition. Soap – included in Red Team 141 Operator Pack, part of Modern Warfare 2 Vault edition.

KorTAC

KorTAC Group I – default

– default Aksel – get 20 kills in a single multiplayer match.

– get 20 kills in a single multiplayer match. Calisto – get five headshot kills in a single match.

– get five headshot kills in a single match. Conor – get five hipfire kills in a single multiplayer match.

– get five hipfire kills in a single multiplayer match. Fender – get two kills with a Launcher in a single multiplayer match.

– get two kills with a Launcher in a single multiplayer match. Horangi – get five Kingslayer kills in a single multiplayer match.

– get five Kingslayer kills in a single multiplayer match. Hutch – complete ‘Ghost Team’ campaign mission.

– complete ‘Ghost Team’ campaign mission. Konig – execute a Finishing Move.

– execute a Finishing Move. Roze – get a point-blank kill.

– get a point-blank kill. Stiletto – get two revenge kills in a single multiplayer match.

– get two revenge kills in a single multiplayer match. Zero – complete ‘Denied Area’ cooperative Spec Ops mission.

– complete ‘Denied Area’ cooperative Spec Ops mission. Oni – exclusive to PlayStation 5 preorders until October 27, 2023.

Season 1 Operators

Zeus – automatically unlocked when you purchase the Season 1 battle pass

– automatically unlocked when you purchase the Season 1 battle pass Neymar Jr. – appears in a limited-time bundle starting on November 21.

– appears in a limited-time bundle starting on November 21. Paul Pogba – appears in a limited-time bundle starting on November 25.

– appears in a limited-time bundle starting on November 25. Leo Messi – appears in a limited-time bundle starting on November 29.

Season 1 Reloaded Operators

Klaus – complete the Atomgrad Special Ops Raid to unlock Gaz along with his ‘Convoy’ skin. Also available in the in-game store

– complete the Atomgrad Special Ops Raid to unlock Gaz along with his ‘Convoy’ skin. Also available in the in-game store Gaz – obtainable via the in-game store under the Klaus Operator Bundle

Note that each faction has a self-titled operator. These serve as their default soldier and can be customised to create a more personalised avatar if none of the other options takes your fancy.

That’s everything we know about the Modern Warfare 2 operators and factions. No doubt there will be an influx of new playable characters and purchasable skins once the game is released. Some of these challenges require you to complete Spec Ops missions or get certain types of kills in a multiplayer match, so some knowledge of the Modern Warfare 2 maps will help greatly in this endeavour.

