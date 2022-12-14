Modern Warfare 2 Raids Veteran Mode explained

Raids are set to be one of Modern Warfare 2’s toughest experiences, and it only gets more difficult with the Veteran Mode. Here’s everything you need to know about Raids Veteran Mode, including how to play it and what makes it so difficult.





Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has brought Raids with the Season 1 Reloaded update, a brand-new co-op mode that tasks players to fight through an AI-controlled area and solve puzzles along the way.

While we expect Raids to be a tough challenge already, there’s a Veteran Mode that ups the ante, bringing an even more difficult experience. Here’s everything we know about Veteran Mode in Modern Warfare 2’s Raids so far, including how to play it.

What is Veteran Mode in Modern Warfare 2 Raids?

Modern Warfare 2’s Raids include a Veteran Mode, a much more challenging version of the same Raid. The devs haven’t revealed if there are any exclusive rewards for completing Atomgrad in Veteran Mode, but we expect it to be a high-risk, high-reward experience.

In Veteran Mode, all of the AI enemies will be even tougher to take down and more deadly, so you’ll need a lot of firepower. Revives will be limited so staying alive is crucial, and you’ll have to be quick when completing the Water Maze as you’ll have limited air in air tanks.

The devs recommend players finish the regular Raids mode several times before taking on Veteran Mode.

How to play Veteran Mode in Modern Warfare 2 Raids

To take on Veteran Mode in Modern Warfare 2‘s Raids, you’ll first have to complete the Atomgrad Raid. This will unlock the Veteran Mode, allowing you to truly test your skills against tougher enemies.

Completing the Raid will also grant the Convoy skin for Gaz and there are several other rewards to earn, but you’ll need to complete it several times to earn all of the randomly given rewards.

For more on Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Reloaded, be sure to check out how to unlock the new Chimera Assault Rifle.

Image Credit: Activision