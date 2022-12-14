Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6 – Available

Summary The Supercross Academy – to learn directly from the “King of Supercross” Jeremy McGrath

The Supercross Park – a massive free-roaming environment to explore in total freedom

The Rhythm Attack mode – new heated 1v1 duels to have fun with your friends

When we started working on Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6 we knew that the task would have not been easy. The expectations of the fans grow year by year, and with this chapter we decided to raise the stakes and take on a double challenge: stay true to the simulative spirit of the game while making sure that even the most inexperienced players were able to fully enjoy the adrenaline and the competition of Supercross.

This concept drove the whole development process, and we are extremely proud of what we have achieved: like never before, this year’s chapter opens its doors to all kinds of players thanks to 8 different game modes, for every skill level. First-time riders and seasoned players will all find something to love in Supercross 6.

Of course, any journey to glory demands passion and commitment, and Supercross 6 is no exception. Riders will learn the basics in the Supercross Academy, where they will find a very special Coach, Jeremy McGrath, better known as the “King of Supercross”! Imagine being trained by the legend you have always looked up to; this is what players will experience, as the seven-time Supercross Champion will be their personal mentor, guiding them on a variety of tutorials and challenges designed to ease the learning curve and speed up progress. These will help newcomers move their first steps in the Supercross world, while experienced players will learn how to refine their technique and reach their full potential.

Importantly, the new Supercross chapter is intended to give players full control over the evolution of their riders. For instance, through the Skill Tree they can choose which abilities they want to develop according to their personal riding style. We also added several new tools and settings to allow a complete customization of riding aids (e.g. auto steering, auto brakes, auto throttle, etc.) and bike set-ups.

Supercross means competition, but not just that; mastering your bike is all about putting on a show and launching yourself into breathtaking jumps with your heart in your mouth. That’s why we also wanted a “safe” place where our players can just relax and chill. This place is the Supercross Park, a massive free-roaming environment with five different areas to explore alone or with friends. Here, players can take a break from the pressure of the race and enjoy their bikes riding across original tracks, huge jumps, and lots of hidden zones to discover. The Supercross Park is also the place where they can recover from injuries through the dedicated challenges of the Rider Shape System, and train under the guidance of coach McGrath to be always in peak condition.

And for a quick shot of adrenaline, we have created a brand new game mode, the Rhythm Attack: a new head-to-head duel where players compete in quick 1v1 shootout races on a straight Rhythmsection where skills and speed are the name of the game. And to decree who the king of the couch really is, we have brought back the split-screen mode to ignite the fun with friends.

Extremely appreciated in the previous chapters, the helmet and track editors will give our community the chance to share their creations online, and cross-platform, whereas two new important additions will enhance the multiplayer experience: full cross-play will enable online matchmaking across every console system, and a new ranking system will constantly track online accomplishments. So, full throttle and get to the top!

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6 is available for pre-order on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, featuring all the riders and tracks from the Official 2022 Season. The game also supports Smart Delivery.