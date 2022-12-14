Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6 – Available

Summary
- The Supercross Academy – to learn directly from the “King of Supercross” Jeremy McGrath
- The Supercross Park – a massive free-roaming environment to explore in total freedom
- The Rhythm Attack mode – new heated 1v1 duels to have fun with your friends
When we started working on Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6 we knew that the task would have not been easy. The expectations of the fans grow year by year, and with this chapter we decided to raise the stakes and take on a double challenge: stay true to the simulative spirit of the game while making sure that even the most inexperienced players were able to fully enjoy the adrenaline and the competition of Supercross.
This concept drove the whole development process, and we are extremely proud of what we have achieved: like never before, this year’s chapter opens its doors to all kinds of players thanks to 8 different game modes, for every skill level. First-time riders and seasoned players will all find something to love in Supercross 6.
Of course, any journey to glory demands passion and commitment, and Supercross 6 is no exception. Riders will learn the basics in the Supercross Academy, where they will find a very special Coach, Jeremy McGrath, better known as the “King of Supercross”! Imagine being trained by the legend you have always looked up to; this is what players will experience, as the seven-time Supercross Champion will be their personal mentor, guiding them on a variety of tutorials and challenges designed to ease the learning curve and speed up progress. These will help newcomers move their first steps in the Supercross world, while experienced players will learn how to refine their technique and reach their full potential.
Importantly, the new Supercross chapter is intended to give players full control over the evolution of their riders. For instance, through the Skill Tree they can choose which abilities they want to develop according to their personal riding style. We also added several new tools and settings to allow a complete customization of riding aids (e.g. auto steering, auto brakes, auto throttle, etc.) and bike set-ups.
Supercross means competition, but not just that; mastering your bike is all about putting on a show and launching yourself into breathtaking jumps with your heart in your mouth. That’s why we also wanted a “safe” place where our players can just relax and chill. This place is the Supercross Park, a massive free-roaming environment with five different areas to explore alone or with friends. Here, players can take a break from the pressure of the race and enjoy their bikes riding across original tracks, huge jumps, and lots of hidden zones to discover. The Supercross Park is also the place where they can recover from injuries through the dedicated challenges of the Rider Shape System, and train under the guidance of coach McGrath to be always in peak condition.
And for a quick shot of adrenaline, we have created a brand new game mode, the Rhythm Attack: a new head-to-head duel where players compete in quick 1v1 shootout races on a straight Rhythmsection where skills and speed are the name of the game. And to decree who the king of the couch really is, we have brought back the split-screen mode to ignite the fun with friends.
Extremely appreciated in the previous chapters, the helmet and track editors will give our community the chance to share their creations online, and cross-platform, whereas two new important additions will enhance the multiplayer experience: full cross-play will enable online matchmaking across every console system, and a new ranking system will constantly track online accomplishments. So, full throttle and get to the top!
Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6 is available for pre-order on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, featuring all the riders and tracks from the Official 2022 Season. The game also supports Smart Delivery.
Monster Energy Supercross 6 – Pre-Order
Milestone S.r.l.
$59.99
Mud, sweat, fun and adrenaline: find the rider in you and jump into the action with Monster Energy Supercross 6!
Live all the emotions of the Monster Energy Supercross 2022 Championship with the official bikes, riders, and tracks.
Take advantage of the wide range of settings to customize every detail of your game experience, freely choosing the amount of realism and riding ease. This year, Supercross 6 follows an entirely new and unique perspective – yours!
Preorder Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6 now! Get the full game and the Credits Multiplier to make your in-game progress even faster by doubling the credits earned at the end of each race!
YOUR PERSONAL COACH
Leave your mark in the Supercross world with the aid of your coach and mentor, the legendary Jeremy McGrath!
Learn all of his tricks in the Supercross Academy and rely on his teachings to reach the peak of the Championship in a Career mode that is more immersive than ever.
Rack up successes, impress the sponsors, race through unique rivalries, and become the Supercross world champion!
LET’S GO FOR A RIDE
From the airport to the mine, from the mountain to the stadium, the new Supercross Park offers unique locations to explore on your own or with friends!
Every area is connected by Supercross circuits and motocross tracks that you can use to practice, perform stunts, or simply take in the view.
RHYTHM ATTACK
You. Your opponent. A straight road. Everything else is superfluous.
Open the throttle and follow the flow to cross the finish line first in the new Rhythm Attack mode.
Prove your worth, race after race, in the single elimination tournaments that take place in breathtaking locations like canyons and forests.
YOUR CHALLENGE, YOUR JOURNEY
Customize every part of your climb until you become the world champion!
Ride your bike with an ultra-realistic feel, or take advantage of the riding aids. This way, you will always be able to approach each race with a style that suits your needs.
Choose how to develop your rider’s skills and adjust each detail of your bike’s setup.
And that’s not all! Build your ideal track with the Track Editor, create an unmistakable style with the Helmet Editor and customize the rider and the bike thanks to a wide range of accessories.
RACE ONLINE
Crossing the finish line before everyone else, performing perfect maneuvers, riding for hundreds of miles on your bike – thanks to the new online ranking system, you can earn points and climb the leaderboards with these or other activities, or even by specializing in the ones you prefer.
And everything is integrated with the new cross-play function, so you can play with your friends on any console!
Source link