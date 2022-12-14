Morocco World Cup fans go in on Chelsea boss Graham Potter live

The 29-year-old has struggled to get into a team that is stacked with a plethora of attacking talent. He often finds himself behind the likes of Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Raheem Sterling and even Christian Pulisic.

Chelsea are widely expected to sell Ziyech in the January transfer window and his World Cup performances are likely to have seen his value soar. However, the Stamford Bridge outfit are very unlikely to get anywhere near the £40million they paid Ajax for his services three years ago.

Potter has had a tough start to life at Chelsea having replaced Thomas Tuchel in September. He initially started well but his side failed to win any of their five Premier League matches leading up to the World Cup break.

The West Londoners are eighth in the top flight. Potter is expected to be given funds to strengthen his squad in January despite the club spending a record-breaking £280m in the summer, and selling Ziyech would free up even more funds to invest on new players.