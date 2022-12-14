Motsi Mabuse weighs in on race debate over Harry & Meghan doc

Motsi Mabuse, 41, and Judi Love, 42, took to Twitter yesterday to open up the conversation on colourism as they commented on the latest instalment of the new Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan. Judi lashed out at people accusing Meghan Markle of lying, while Motsi expressed her surprise the former Suits actress had never had the “race talk”.
Judi wrote: “3rd episode of Meghan and Harry documentary schooled some of you about the UK involvement in the Atlantic Slave Trade!!
“Plus her side of the story regards to her father!
“And still people saying she lying or this shouldn’t be aired!” (sic)
Responding to the Loose Women panellist, Motsi said: “I was just completely shocked that she had never had the race talk !!
In the second episode, Harry slammed the Royal Family after he claimed they felt Meghan did not need protection despite racist coverage in the press during the early stages of their relationship.
He claimed: “The direction of the palace was ‘don’t say anything’, but what we were trying to understand is, as far as a lot of the family were concerned, everything she was being put through, they had been put through as well.
“Some of the members of the family were like, ‘Well my wife had to go through that, so why should your girlfriend be treated any differently? Why should you get special treatment? Why should she be protected?’
“I said the difference here is the race element.”
Meghan also divulged her “jarring” first meeting with the Prince and Princess of Wales.
She explained: “Even when Will and Kate came over and I met her for the first time… They came for dinner.
“I remember I was in ripped jeans and I was barefoot. I was a hugger, I’ve always been a hugger, I didn’t realise that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits.
“I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside, carried through on the inside.”
