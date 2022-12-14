Motsi Mabuse weighs in on race debate over Harry & Meghan doc

Motsi Mabuse, 41, and Judi Love, 42, took to Twitter yesterday to open up the conversation on colourism as they commented on the latest instalment of the new Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan. Judi lashed out at people accusing Meghan Markle of lying, while Motsi expressed her surprise the former Suits actress had never had the “race talk”.

Judi wrote: “3rd episode of Meghan and Harry documentary schooled some of you about the UK involvement in the Atlantic Slave Trade!!

“Plus her side of the story regards to her father!

“And still people saying she lying or this shouldn’t be aired!” (sic)

Responding to the Loose Women panellist, Motsi said: “I was just completely shocked that she had never had the race talk !!

