Need help with Wordle 544? Spoiler-free hints for December 15

The latest Wordle puzzle is live for December 15, so you might want to hurry and get solving if you want to keep your winning streak alive. Unfortunately, Wordle 544 isn’t the easiest puzzle to solve, which is why Daily Express is here to help. Just head to the bottom of the page for a brand new selection of spoiler-free hints and clues for Wordle 544 on December 15. Good luck, you might just need it.

In case you’ve been living under a rock, the aim of Wordle is to figure out a five letter word in just six guesses.

To solve the puzzle, you’ll need to pay close attention to the colour of the tiles. If the tile turns grey, then the letter you’ve guessed doesn’t appear in the final word. If it turns yellow, then the letter appears in the word, just not in that position. A green tile means the letter is in the word and in the correct place.

An addictive game with a huge following, Wordle would go on to spawn dozens of clones.

There’s a Lord of the Rings themed Wordle called Lordle, a musical variant called Heardle, and a hardcore Wordle game called Quordle – where the aim is to guess four words instead of just one.

If you’re not great with words, then you’ll prefer something like Nerdle, where you’ve got to figure out a maths equation.

If you’re here for Wordle 544 hints, check out the latest clues for the December 15 puzzle below…