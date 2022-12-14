Netflix Releases Break Point Teaser, Announces Premiere Date

Netflix on Wednesday released a teaser for Break Point, the upcoming tennis series created by the team behind F1: Drive To Survive. The series will premiere on 13 January.

“I think it’s going to make a great show, and I think we gave them some good content,” Felix Auger-Aliassime said. “For me the main goal is that it can help tennis. It can help tennis overall. That would be amazing if we could see a rise in the number of fans and attention for our sport by airing this series.”

The show follows some of the best players in the world on both the ATP Tour and the Hologic WTA Tour throughout the 2022 season to give fans an insightful look into their lives on and off the court.

“It’s great for the game, moving the game forward,” Frances Tiafoe said. “I’m happy I was part of it and some other guys got a chance to be part of it as well.”

As some of tennis’ legends reach the twilight of their careers, this is the chance for a new generation to claim the spotlight. Break Point gets up close and personal with these players over a year competing across the globe.

From career-threatening injuries and emotional heartbreak, to triumphant victories and personal moments off the court, viewers will get a behind the scenes look at the pressure-tested lives of some of the best tennis players in the world.