‘New Amsterdam’: Season One Coming To Netflix – Nerds and Beyond

The first season of New Amsterdam is coming to Netflix on January 1.

New Amsterdam centers on the largest public hospital as Max Goodwin takes over as the medical director. Max’s non-traditional methods that strive to put patient care first shake everything up for the staff and they must learn to adapt to his new way of running things.

The show is currently airing its fifth and final season and will be ending in January 2023. It is also currently streaming on Peacock and new episodes are available the next day on Hulu.

New Amsterdam is back from hiatus on January 3 on NBC.

