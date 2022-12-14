New England TSA urges patience, early arrival ahead of busy





The Transportation Security Administration said they expect numbers in Manchester to surpass what they saw in 2021. Manchester-Boston Regional Airport was quiet in between Wednesday night flights. Many passengers were glad to make it to New Hampshire before the storm. “I saw the bad weather is coming in like Friday night so I was like that’s going to be down to the wire,” said Michael Munday, who lives in New Hampshire. “It would be great to have a few days in Florida extra but it’s good to be back here,” said Oda Brennhautein, an exchange student from Norway. “We’re looking for a good storm!” said Terry Gagnon Stubbs, of Nashua. “I want a white Christmas for sure.”Short wait times and empty airports are on the wish list as well, but TSA says to be prepared for the opposite. “We had 2.6 million people on one of the days during the Thanksgiving Day holiday,” Dan Velez, TSA spokesperson, said. “We’re expecting that rush to continue through the end-of-year holidays starting on Thursday, Dec. 22.”TSA New England said they expect Thursday, Dec. 22 and Monday, Jan. 2 to be the busiest days of the holiday stretch, adding that 5 to 7 a.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. will likely be the busiest times of the day to travel. They’re reminding everyone to give themselves plenty of time and come prepared. “One of the biggest things that slows the lanes down sometimes is when people have all their loose items their wallet, their keys, their phone, their change,” Velez said. “Don’t throw those in the bin, put all of that stuff in your carry-on bag that way when you get to the other side you can just grab your bag and go.”Some New Englanders are just happy they don’t have to worry about braving the holiday travel rush this year. “Glad to be on the ground, I’m not a traveler,” Gagnon Stubbs said. TSA reminds people that if they’re traveling with gifts, do not wrap them until they get to their destination. Because if they see something in there and they’re not sure what it is, they will have to take it out and unwrap it before sending you on your way.

