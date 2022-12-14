New Wi-Fi router proves why your broadband provider isn’t good





There’s a new way to beam the web around your home that will offer the ability to download files and stream films to TVs at mesmerisingly fast speeds. US technology firm Qualcomm has just announced the launch of a Wi-Fi 7 system called the Immersive Home Platform which is fully capable of whizzing the internet to devices at speeds of around 20Gbps. At that rate, you’d be able to download a full HD blockbuster movie in around 1 second – that’s over 200 times faster than the UK average.

Along with being ultra-fast, this upgrade also offers incredibly low latency which should make it perfect for streaming films, using VR devices and for gamers who don’t want to suffer any lag when playing the latest titles online as each tap on the controller is performed in real-time. Thanks also to something Qualcomm calls Multi-Link Mesh, even the biggest of mansions should find they get a strong connection in every room with Qualcomm promising multi-gig speeds across an entire property. That means those working in the loft should get the same fast experience as family members sat right next to the router. There’s no word on exactly when this new system will be available for consumers but popular brands including Linksys, Netgear and TP-Link have already confirmed they will use it in upcoming products. It’s expected that more news on an official launch date will be revealed in the first part of 2023. READ MORE: Game-changing iPhone update arrives in the UK today – how to try it first

If you weren’t already aware, most routers supplied by Internet Service Providers use Wi-Fi 5 technology which is good but not as powerful as more modern Wi-Fi 6 routers. Qualcomm clearly hopes its Wi-Fi 7 upgrade will take things up another level but there is one small problem and it proves why the UK’s internet needs some serious investment. Despite the new Immersive Home Platform being able to offer 20Gbps speeds, the router is only as good as the connection that comes into the home. Although things are improving, there are still millions of homes that can only receive measly entry-level speeds of around 70Mbps. Sadly, no matter how good the router is, things won’t get any faster until the old copper cables are upgraded to a Fibre to the Premises (FTTP) connection. It’s hoped that by 2026 almost all UK properties will get full fibre but even this only offers around 1Gbps speeds. Qualcomm is clearly well ahead of the game but the UK’s infrastructure has a lot of catching up to do if it’s going to get anywhere close to matching what this new Wi-Fi is capable of.

“We developed the Qualcomm Immersive Home Platform to enable high-performance connectivity in every home, with a cost-effective, low-profile form factor delivering the newest innovations in mesh networking” said Nick Kucharewski, senior vice president and general manager, Wireless Infrastructure and Networking, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Wi-Fi 7 is best experienced using a tri-band system that makes full use of multiple unlicensed wireless spectrum bands. With this approach, Wi-Fi mesh can deliver performance gains for both new and legacy devices.” What Broadband Speeds Do You Really Need? We all want faster broadband but do you really need those blisteringly quick downloads? The faster your package the more you’ll pay each month so it’s worth checking to see if your home would cope with a slower connection. If all you do is watch a bit of Netflix and send the odd email you won’t need a premium plan. Here’s a quick guide to help you choose 36Mbps – 75Mbps • OK for web browsing and streaming in HD 100Mbps – 250Mbps • Ideal for web browsing, streaming in 4K and casual gaming 300Mbps – 500Mbps • Perfect for very busy homes where lots of people are using the web, streaming films and making video calls at the same time 1Gbps • Perfect for gamers who download endless new titles and don’t want to spend hours waiting for files to arrive on their consoles. Gig1 will also suit homes with lots of people streaming and watching TV in 4K/8K quality. 10 Gbps • Although some providers now offer 3Gbps nobody in the UK is pushing things further than that. However, tests are being carried out by some ISPs and we may see hyper faster speeds in the future.