No More Dead Dogs: 10 Best Movies Where the Dog Doesn’t Die

Dogs are man’s best friend and have been a large part of Hollywood and its most popular films for decades. They add joy and fun companions to movies, as well as unbreakable bonds that defy the relationships between humans. There’s always something incredibly heartwarming and special about seeing an adorable fur buddy on the big screen.





Despite the love that dogs bring, they are often also the subject of emotional turmoil in narratives. They are used as catalysts for humans to change their ways, they go through hardships, and worst of all, many are prone to dying onscreen. This heartbreaking realization can really ruin a good time, but fortunately, there are plenty of movies about dogs who live long, happy lives.

‘Oddball’ (2015)

A white Maremma Sheepdog was the star of Australia’s latest lovable pooch story, Oddball. In the movie, an eccentric chicken farmer and his granddaughter train the mischievous Oddball to protect a penguin sanctuary from fox attacks.

The farmer does so in an attempt to reunite his family and save their seaside town. In the process, the movie finds heart and goofiness in Oddball and the way he interacts with the beloved penguins. The movie is based on the true story of a Maremma dog who protected small penguins on Middle Island in South West Victoria.

Zach Galifianakis brought us one of the funniest dog-buddy movies with 2010’s Due Date. Eccentric loner, Ethan, teams up with the uptight Peter, as they travel across the country to make it to the birth of Peter’s first child. The two get put on the No-Fly list after a terrible encounter on a plane and decide to rent a car together, with an adorable French Bulldog named Sunny, in tow.

The movie is not only dog-friendly but also a hilarious take on the enemies-to-friends trope, much in the same vein as movies like Step Brothers. Sunny makes her way across the U.S. in some wild misadventures, including fleeing Mexico with her owner and stopping by the Grand Canyon to spread her “grandfather’s” ashes.

‘Oliver & Company’ (1988)

Disney is known for its wacky animal characters and the heart-wrenching relationships between them. Bambi and The Lion King are remembered for having some of the saddest deaths in animation. Thankfully, Oliver & Company brought about a much-needed happy and mischievous look into the lives of animals.

Based on Oliver Twist, the movie follows an orphaned kitten named Oliver who is taken in by a gang of thieving dogs. Led by Dodger, Oliver makes friends among the down-and-out pets of New York City until he winds up being adopted by a rich girl. The movie is full of warm moments and has some of the most memorable songs in Disney history, like Billy Joel’s, “Why Should I Worry.”

‘Howl’s Moving Castle’ (2004)

Studio Ghibli’s version of Howl’s Moving Castle has some big differences from the original book. One, in particular, is Heen: the small and very ancient white and brown dog. He works for Madame Suliman in the movie, as an errand runner and an inconspicuous, but unreliable, spy.

Heen, or Hin, is a Petit Basset Griffon Bandane, a French hunting dog. And while he is ultimately a small part of the movie, he is an incredibly cute and memorable one. Lazy and floppy-eared, Heen ends up escaping his life of work when he jumps onto Sophie’s flying kayak, escaping from Suliman’s castle to live a quiet life of being a family dog.

‘Togo’ (2019)

In a departure from Willem Dafoe’s usual film roles, the actor starred in Togo as Leonhard Seppala, the real-life champion sled dog musher. Togo is based on the true story of Leonhard, and his lead sled dog, Togo. In the winter of 1925, they embarked on an adventure across the terrain of Alaska to transport important medicine to a small town in need.

The movie is a heartwarming tale of man and dog and the undeniable bond that humans have with the creatures. The tension in Togo consists of dire conflict, but in the end, its message of not giving up in the face of adversity remains an important one. This touching movie can teach even the coldest of hearts to persevere for the greater good.

‘Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey’ (1993)

Many millennials will remember Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey as a defining moment of their young film-watching lives. The movie did incredibly well in theaters, as well as in home video release, and was a popular part of the distinct ’90s foray into talking animals. Prior to CGI, the movie had no moving dog mouths and simply used voiceover for the pet characters.

The movie follows the free-spirited American Bulldog, Chance, the wise Golden Retriever, Shadow, and the pampered Himalayan cat, Sassy. In the movie, the pets’ family drops the animals off at a friend’s ranch before their vacation. The animals start to worry that they’ve been left for good though and embark on a thrilling journey through the California wilderness to find their way back home.

‘Crawl’ (2019)

The focal point of Alexandre Aja’s Crawl is not dogs. Despite this, a truly memorable scene of the horror film is when the Keller family’s dog is saved from devastating hurricane waters and gigantic alligators. In a movie genre that is notoriously unkind to pets, it is with an overwhelming sigh of relief that Sugar survives.

In one of the best female-led survival thrillers of the past decade, Crawl certainly commands your attention. After a massive hurricane hits, Haley Keller ignores orders to evacuate to search for her missing father. The two become trapped in his house after she finds him gravely injured, but an even greater threat lingers: giant, predatory alligators. Thankfully, Sugar escapes them.

‘Isle of Dogs’ (2018)

Set in the retro-futuristic Japanese city of Megasaki, Isle of Dogs is an absolute treat. Drawing inspiration from Akira Kurosawa and Studio Ghibli’s Hayao Miyazaki, Wes Anderson’s stop-motion animation is simply a feast for the eyes with beautiful art direction and a unique style that brings its dog characters to life in this epic journey.

In the film, Mayor Kenji Kobayashi banishes all dogs to the vast Trash Island due to canine flu. 12-year-old Atari sets off alone across the river in the hopes of bringing his bodyguard dog, Spots, back home. With the assistance of a pack of newly-found dog friends, the two set out on an awe-inspiring journey.

‘Love and Monsters’ (2020)

Love and Monsters came as a pleasant surprise in 2020 as a fresh take on the Apocalyptic Comedy. With a 94% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the movie delivered a surprisingly timely message of unity and hope in an apocalypse where humanity still exists. And even better: the dog outlives the monsters too.

In the film, Joel has been living underground ever since giant creatures took over the earth. After connecting with an old girlfriend over the radio, Joel sets out to find her in the face of danger. He befriends an American Kelpie whom he calls Boy. Boy becomes an important part of the story as a wickedly smart dog who proves that sometimes a man and dog’s journey are more crucial than romance.

‘The Truth About Cats & Dogs’ (1996)

The Truth About Cats & Dogs is wholly shrouded in pets and how their love can bring owners peace in place of romantic love. The movie is a modern reinterpretation of the 1897 Cyrano de Bergerac story and is a heartwarming watch if you’re looking for something both romantic and dog-friendly.

In the film, Abby hosts a popular radio show about pets. A man named Brian calls in to ask about his quirky Great Dane, and the two surprisingly hit it off. Brian asks for a date, but Abby is much too shy and insecure, so she talks her ditzy neighbor into going in her place. While Brian tries to figure out why the pet show host is suddenly different, Abby must work up the nerve to confess her wrongdoing.

