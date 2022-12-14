Norman Reedus Joins John Wick Spinoff Ballerina

Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead) is the latest addition to the John Wick spinoff, Ballerina. Deadline was first to report.

Reedus joins a cast that includes Ana de Armas, Anjelica Huston, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, and Catalina Sandino Moreno. Keanu Reeves will reportedly be making a cameo. In Ballerina, de Armas stars as a young assassin seeking revenge against those who killed her family. John Wick: Parabellum writer Shay Hatten wrote the script. John Wick series veteran Chad Stahelski is producing.

Ballerina, like the John Wick series it’s part of, will be full of action. Stahelski told The Hollywood Reporter, “We’re not just copying ourselves over and over again with gun-fu or something like that.” And because the character Ballerina is not a copy of Keanu Reeves’ John Wick, viewers are “going to get a different take on things,” Stahelski said. His acclaimed 87eleven stunt team that worked on the John Wick movies is also working on Ballerina for its action sequences.

Ballerina is currently in production. John Wick 4 is coming March 2023, and the first trailer was recently released.

Reedus recently made a surprise–though expected–appearance in the first trailer of Death Stranding 2, unveiled at The Game Awards last week. The game had been cryptically teased for several months, and in addition to Reedus, stars Lea Seydoux, Troy Baker, Shioli Kutsuna, and Elle Fanning. Game director Hideo Kojima previously mentioned that one of his upcoming games is “almost like a new medium” that, if successful, could “turn things around… not just in the game industry, but in the movie industry as well.”

Daryl Dixon–Reedus’ character on The Walking Dead–will be continuing on in the aptly named spinoff, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. As the long-running series concluded on November 20, the spinoff added Clémence Poésy (The Essex Serpent) and Adam Nagaitis (Chernobyl).