Norway to give Ukraine ten bridges to resume travel in

The Norwegian Public Roads Administration will send humanitarian aid to Ukravtodor in the form of ten bridges, the State Road Agency of Ukraine has reported.

According to Ukravtodor, these bridges will be installed instead of those destroyed during the Russian full-scale invasion.

These are temporary bridge structures of the acrow/bailey type, which are suitable for the movement of heavy vehicles. These structures will not only connect settlements, but will also ensure the delivery of humanitarian cargo, the passage of ambulances, repair teams, and the evacuation of the population.

“The bridges, the total cost of which is NOK 30 million [$2.86 million], are financed from the humanitarian budget of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. They are expected to arrive in Ukraine in January,” Ukravtodor said in a statement.

The bridge crossings departed on December 13 from the road administration in Bjørkelangen.