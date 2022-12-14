OC Animal Care Is Giving Away Small Pets Through Christmas Eve

The Orange County Animal Care shelter in Tustin, California, is waiving adoption fees for small pets through Christmas Eve, including cats, birds, bunnies, hamsters, and guinea pigs.

Launching the program was Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett, who allocated $30,000 to the shelter from the county’s portion of the American Rescue Plan Act, a federal program intended to help local governments recover from the pandemic.

The event follows an initiative last month where Bartlett allocated $100,000 from her district to waive all adoption fees at the county-run shelter, where 544 pets were adopted out, according to her office.

(Courtesy of Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett’s office)

“We had such an overwhelming response from the community during our November pet adoption event, that we decided to keep it going through the month of December, but this time with a focus on cat adoptions and other small animals,” Bartlett said in a statement sent to The Epoch Times.

Additionally, OC Animal Care officials announced they will also continue to waive fees for dogs 25 pounds and over through December, which includes microchipping, spaying or neutering, vaccination, and anti-parasite treatment.

“Every effort is made to enhance a dog’s stay at the shelter and to quickly place it into an adoptive home. In order to achieve this, having Supervisor Bartlett’s support is vital,” OC Animal Care spokesperson Jackie Tran of told The Epoch Times.

Fees will not be waived, however, for puppies six months and under.

(Courtesy of Orange County Animal Care)

Anyone interested in adopting can call (714) 935-6848 or walk in on a first-come, first-serve basis Monday through Friday.

On Saturdays, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. this month, the shelter will also be hosting “Pooches on the Patio,” showcasing dogs eligible for waived fees in a meet and greet event. https://www.ocpetinfo.com/news/pooches-patio