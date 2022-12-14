Oesophageal varices ‘often’ seen in people with serious liver

The Patient Info website explained: “The majority of patients with stenosis have no symptoms, although on questionnaires many patients with steatohepatitis report persistent fatigue, malaise or right upper quadrant pain.

“Advanced disease may present with symptoms of cirrhosis such as ascites, oedema and jaundice.”

Often these symptoms are ignored until routine medical check-ups or blood tests reveal NAFLD.

If scar tissue has replaced a substantial about of healthy tissue, an individual may experience liver failure.