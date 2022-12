As part of the research, the team analysed data on more than 24,000 people.

Participants completed a questionnaire on their lifestyle habits and then their blood pressure was measured, and a urine sample was collected.

Urinary sodium and potassium were used to estimate dietary intake.

It found that among the women there was a link between potassium consumption and blood pressure in women – as intake went up, blood pressure went down, however, among the men this link was not made.