‘Out of order’ – Rio Ferdinand and Alan Shearer clash over

BBC pundits Rio Ferdinand and Alan Shearer clashed on air after a first-half penalty decision during France’s World Cup semi-final against Morocco. The pair disagreed over the call after Sofiane Boufal received a yellow card for a disputable foul on Theo Hernandez inside the France box.
Ferdinand and Shearer joined host Gary Lineker and fellow pundit Didier Drogba for Morocco vs France at the Al Bayt Stadium. But the Chelsea icon was caught in the cross-fire as the pair argued over whether Boufal should’ve been awarded a penalty on the half-hour mark.
Mexican referee Cesar Arturo Ramos booked the former Southampton winger after he clipped Hernandez as the France left-back looked to gain control of the ball inside his own box. After touching the ball with his left leg, his right leg brought Boufal down on the follow-through, leaving the Morocco star in a heap on the floor.
However, his cries were ignored, and he saw yellow once he got back up to his feet, leaving many baffled, including Ferdinand. During the BBC’s half-time analysis, Lineker asked Shearer for his thoughts on the decision, to which he claimed the referee was right not to point to the spot.
He replied: “Not for me, no. Hernandez actually gets the ball there…” But Ferdinand interrupted the ex-Premier League striker, agreeing that he won the ball but claiming it would be a foul in Boufal’s favour outside of the box. “He does but… the other leg. I think anywhere else on the pitch and that’s a foul. So why’s it not a penalty?”
Shearer disagreed with a loud ‘Nooo!’ It didn’t stop Ferdinand, though, with the Manchester United great slamming the decision to book Boufal: “He booked him as well! That’s out of order,” he continued. “That’s what it is. I think it’s a penalty, and I definitely don’t think he deserves to be booked for that.”
