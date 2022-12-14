‘Pale’ and ‘foul-smelling’ poo could signal digestive disorder

It is not known exactly what causes it but it could be linked to food passing through your gut too quickly or too slowly, oversensitive nerves in your gut, stress and a family history.

Symptoms include cramps, bloating, diarrhoea and constipation.

Blood

Doctor Evennett said: “It is most important that if stools are a red colour or if blood is visible in stool, whether it be mixed in with the stool or on the surface, this is checked out, without delay, by a doctor.

“Commonly this may occur due to piles or a tear in the anal tissue, perhaps due to straining, however, blood may be a sign of bowel cancer, and should not be ignored.