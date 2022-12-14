Parents terrified as they spot five children ‘walking on frozen





Concerned parents have spotted five children as young as around 12 years old walking on a frozen lake hours after the Solihull lake tragedy. Witnesses saw the youngsters on the lake near Gurnell Leisure Centre in Ealing, West London on Monday, and, though they ordered them to get off, they claim they continued to play.

Less than 24 hours previous, four children plunged through ice into a frozen lake in Solihull, West Midlands. Three boys – aged eight, ten and 11 – died despite hero rescuers smashing the ice with their bare hands in a bid to save them. According to My London, one man, who saw the children in the capital, wrote on Facebook: “I’ve just been walking past the ponds near Gurnell Leisure Centre and there is a group of about 5 kids walking on the ice. Myself and another man shouted over to tell them it’s dangerous and to get off but they wouldn’t. “They all looked about 12/13 maybe? Please tell your children the dangers of walking on ice. Do it. Also don’t follow the crowd even if they are having a fantastic time. And yes thank you for telling those kids. Even though they ignored. Hopefully their parents are on Facebook. I would say I’m ringing your school. And I would ring all the high schools too.” Temperatures remained below freezing in the early hours of this morning across large swathes of the country.

Parents were horrified by the Ealing incident, with one writing on Facebook: “As a parent, kids should be reminded. Spoke to my youngest aged 16 to reinforce this. Don’t walk on frozen ponds lakes etc. She knows and said “I know” I know she knows but she understands. Parents remind your children don’t care if it’s 20 times a day.” Others felt the poster should have done more to stop the children, with one writing: “I’d have called the police and fire brigade.” Meanwhile, another added: “Obviously they haven’t seen the news. This literally happened to those poor 4 boys. Would be worth calling the police and reporting it. No more poor deaths.” Tributes have been made to the boys in Solihull, including brave Jack Johnson who went into the lake to try to save the others. The 10-year-old boy’s family said they it was “the most devastating day in their lives”.