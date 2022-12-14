Penelope Cruz puts on a leggy display in busty black mini dress

Penelope Cruz, 48, looked younger than ever as she posed on the L’Immensita red carpet in Paris last night.
The Hollywood actress put on a rather leggy display in a black bouche mini dress, which perfectly showcased her enviably toned pins.
Penelope was sure to turn heads as she walked the red carpet in the sparkly thigh-skimming number, which featured a checked pattern, button detailing and a bold silver and black belt.
The Pirates of the Caribbean star finished the look with a pair of black shoes and nude fishnet tights while accessorising with silver earrings and a black handbag.
She styled her brunette tresses in a half-up, half-down style while finishing off the wavy look with a black bow.
Penelope Cruz admitted that her approach to acting has changed in recent years
Penelope Cruz admitted in a recent interview that she has changed her approach to acting since welcoming her two children: Leonardo, 11 and daughter Luna, nine, with her husband of 12 years Javier Bardem. She said to the Spanish Vogue: “Your life is greatly altered by becoming a mother, much more than with any type of project. I used to think that the more I suffered, the better the performance was going to be.”
