PHOTOS, VIDEO: Find the Norse Sword of Heckfire in the Norway

On our mission to complete the new DuckTales World Showcase Adventure game, we headed to the Norway pavilion. The new game utilizes the Play Disney Parks app to take guests around six World Showcase pavilions to uncover the Plunders of the World alongside the DuckTales team. Check out our full playthrough below.

Watch our full playthrough of the Norway Adven-share below, and keep reading for photos and more information.

This time, we’re in the fabulous Scandinavian land of Norway, where Scrooge McDuck has summoned us for yet another Adven-share.

This is…

Adven-Share Mission: The Norse Sword of Heckfire!

We’re in search of a lost shipwreck, which contains the sword. Scrooge is putting us to work since it gives off a unique heat signature. But Hecka, Norse goddess of the underworld, wants the sword too. We gotta fight to stay in action!

Mission: Bringin’ the Heat!

When we get to our first stop at The Fjording, Dewey is ready to set things on fire… but instead we’re directed to a lamp right outside.

After answering a question about the shop sign, Huey says he’s got the boiler rigged, and the fake sword in place to distract Hecka.

The chimney on the shop roof lets out some steam, the decoy worked perfectly!

Yet Hecka only finds… a butter knife. Better luck next time!

Mission: Battle Cards!

See, the way to win a viking’s heart is of course through triumph in battle. But they got tired of guarding the great hall after so many centuries, and decided to take up playing cards instead. They’re quite fond of a fantasy card game called “Valhalla: The Cardening!” Louie’s pretty good at cards… and also good at cheating, and he needs our help to go pick up his forged extra-powerful cards so he can win the vikings over.

At the KidCot Station, we consult a Cast Member with a secret phrase and get our card!

Louie even says we get to keep it as a little souvenir.

Mission: Trolling Loonfjord!

Good news: Gyro has created a robot that’ll help detect the sword and bring it to the ducks! But of course they need our help once again. After the disaster of their first robot, Dewey’s pretty surprised Scrooge made him build another, but this time it’ll be okay. Despite the fact that he behaves mischevously and looks exactly like a culturally sensitive norse doll (their words, not ours).

We’re sent outside to the red building of The Fjording to find it.

Lo and behold here he is, in the window!

His head pops open to reveal the robot… but we also find out Hecka has taken control and made him one of his minions.

Mission: The Sword in the Cards!

The ducks have finally located the shipwreck, out by the castle!

We’re asked some questions about The Fjording (everything really seems to take place around this shop) once we get over to the falls.

And as it turns out… Hecka’s ready to challenge us to a spirited card battle, just like the vikings of old.

We got the sword while Hecka was distracted!

And thus she’s defeated, and Scrooge takes the sword. Perhaps it’ll go well with the Faber-Jay egg we saved over in France.

