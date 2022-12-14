‘Plant-based cheese’ is ‘best’ for people with high cholesterol

High cholesterol is a common form of cardiovascular disease. The condition occurs when levels of the fatty-lipid substance known as cholesterol are too high in the body. Express.co.uk has been speaking to chef Lisa Marley, about the best cheese for those with high cholesterol.

Lisa says that the best cheese for people with high cholesterol is not one which is dairy-based.

Instead she recommends plant-based cheese. She writes that while traditional cheese can be “delicious”, that it is “extremely high in fat”. Fat in large quantities is one of the main drivers of high cholesterol and heart disease.

This is one of the benefits of a plant-based cheese. Alongside this, Lisa says: “A lot of plant-based cheese contains nutritional yeast, which is high in the vitamin B12, which is essential for a healthy nervous system.

“It is mainly made from nuts such as cashew, which are rich in fibre and heart healthy fats. Plant-based cheese, although can be high in saturated fat, it has a lack of natural cholesterol, which comes mostly from animals.”

READ MORE: Acholic stools are ‘the most common’ sign of pancreatic cancer