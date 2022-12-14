‘Plant-based cheese’ is ‘best’ for people with high cholesterol

Lisa says that the best cheese for people with high cholesterol is not one which is dairy-based.
Instead she recommends plant-based cheese. She writes that while traditional cheese can be “delicious”, that it is “extremely high in fat”. Fat in large quantities is one of the main drivers of high cholesterol and heart disease.
This is one of the benefits of a plant-based cheese. Alongside this, Lisa says: “A lot of plant-based cheese contains nutritional yeast, which is high in the vitamin B12, which is essential for a healthy nervous system.
“It is mainly made from nuts such as cashew, which are rich in fibre and heart healthy fats. Plant-based cheese, although can be high in saturated fat, it has a lack of natural cholesterol, which comes mostly from animals.”
Alongside this, Lisa added: “100g of dairy cheddar contains around 33.1g of fat, with two thirds being saturated.
“Plant cheese made with coconut oil can be high in fat but is also high in medium chain fatty acids, which are less likely to be stored as fat in the body.
“Some dairy-based cheese contains growth hormones, you don’t run the risk of that with plant-based cheese. Plant cheese is also non-toxic, and doesn’t contain bacteria, trans fats or cholesterol.”
As to which was the best plant-based cheese for high cholesterol, Lisa told the Express: “The best plant-based cheese if you are concerned about high cholesterol is cheese made with soy. It can help reduce the level of LDL cholesterol in the blood.”
How to lower cholesterol
There are several ways cholesterol levels can be lowered, including through lifestyle changes such as eating a balanced diet and exercising regularly.
The NHS recommends at least 150 minutes (two and a half hours) of moderate to intense exercise a week.
However, if this fails, then medication might be tried.
Known as statins, these work by reducing the amount of cholesterol produced in the liver.
How to take statins
On statins, the NHS state: “Statins come as tablets that are taken once a day.
“For some types of statin it does not matter what time of day you take it, as long as you stick to the same time. Some types of statin should be taken in the evening. Check with your doctor whether there’s a particular time of day you should take your statin.
“You usually have to continue taking statins for life because if you stop taking them, your cholesterol will return to a high level. If you forget to take your dose, do not take an extra one to make up for it.
“Just take your next dose as usual the following day.”
