PlayStation Plus Game Catalog Lineup For December 2022 Includes

The PlayStation Plus Game Catalog has been updated for December across the Extra and Premium tiers, and for anyone looking to jump into some excellent Yakuza games or become a wrestling legend, the new entries will pique your interest.
The biggest game being added next month is WWE 2K22, the most recent entry in 2K’s sports entertainment game franchise. After the disastrous WWE 2K20, the series skipped a year and went back to the drawing board, reemerging with a strong foundation and an overhauled gameplay system. Like previous WWE games, you’ll be able to build your own legend as you take your custom wrestler from rookie sensation to Wrestlemania main-eventer, host custom matches, and call the shots behind the scenes as a Raw or Smackdown general manager.