Police swarm on Seeswood Pool as youths spotted on ice

First responders have been scrambled amid uncomfirmed reports of an incident at the large body of water near Nuneaton A fire engine and speedboat are believed to have raced to Seeswood Pool following reports of young people playing on the ice. There are also reports of a helicopter circling overhead.

The youngster had been fighting for his life in hospital since the incident at Babbs Mill Lake, Solihull, near Birmingham, on Sunday.

It comes after a six-year-old boy became the fourth child to die after falling into an icy lake in Solihull.

A Warwickshire Police spokesperson said “Police and firefighters are currently at Nuneaton’s Seeswood pool, off Astley Lane, following reports of young people being seen on ice at around 3.20pm this afternoon.

“We are working with Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service at the scene to establish if the young people reported have left the site safely.

To assist with access to the location we have temporarily closed a section of Astley Lane and we are thanking residents for their patience.

“Anyone who may have been in this area in the last two hours and may have information that can help with these enquiries is asked to contact 101, citing 230 of December 14.”

