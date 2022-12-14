Police worker who shared teen’s decapitated head on WhatsApp

A police worker who shared an image of a decapitated head via WhatsApp has been jailed.

British Transport Police control room worker Joshua Tilt erroneously received images of 18-year-old RAF Cadet Lewis Williams, who died by suicide in June 21, while he was working as a contact handler.

Courts heard that he took pictures of Williams’ remains and sent them on to his partner and friends via WhatsApp.

He has now received a two-year sentence after he also sent the photos to a WhatsApp group of 12 people named Merks Wolverhampton.