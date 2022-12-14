Poll result – Which strikes YOU support this month

Britain is facing a new “winter of discontent” with various public-facing unions taking industrial action following the collapse of negotiations for improved pay and conditions amid rising inflation.

Throughout December and January, the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union has planned several strike days with 40,000 workers expected to walk out as part of a long-running dispute. Transport will also be disrupted in London as more than 1,000 bus drivers for Abellio are preparing to strike for three days.

Nurses will also stage the first national strike in the history of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) this week with some 100,000 members set to walk out across England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Elsewhere in the NHS, Ambulance crews in England will strike, with the military and police officers drafted in to form a contingency service in their absence.

Royal Mail workers in the Communication Workers Union (CWU) are also taking action over a series of days this month, to coincide with the busiest time of year, and forcing Christmas delivery dates forward.

In addition, driving examiners part of the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) will take part in the month-long rolling strike programme by the DVSA. Alongside Heathrow baggage handlers and National Highway Workers, around 1,000 Border Force staff are expected to walk out. Earlier this month university staff at 150 institutions and Scottish teachers took strike action.

READ MORE: Union leaders accused of ‘holding country to ransom’