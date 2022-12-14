President of Palau reaffirms relationship with Taiwan

The President of Palau Surangel Whipps Jr has reaffirmed his nation’s relationship with Taiwan, despite ongoing backlash from Beijing.

Palau is one of the few remaining nations worldwide that has diplomatic relations with Taiwan instead of China.

“We’ve made a very clear statement that we have diplomatic relations with Republic of China Taiwan,” President Whipps said during a media conference.

“You’re not going to tell us we can’t be their friend, which is what they want to tell us to do.”