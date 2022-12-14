Categories
Life Style

President of Palau reaffirms relationship with Taiwan


The President of Palau Surangel Whipps Jr has reaffirmed his nation’s relationship with Taiwan, despite ongoing backlash from Beijing.

Palau is one of the few remaining nations worldwide that has diplomatic relations with Taiwan instead of China.

“We’ve made a very clear statement that we have diplomatic relations with Republic of China Taiwan,” President Whipps said during a media conference.

“You’re not going to tell us we can’t be their friend, which is what they want to tell us to do.”



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.