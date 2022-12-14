PREVIEW: Red Wings travel to Minnesota for Wednesday night battle

ST. PAUL, Minn. — On the second half of a midweek back-to-back, the Detroit Red Wings will look to sweep a two-game season series with the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday night.

Puck drop from the Xcel Energy Center is set for 7:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. CT, and will be broadcast nationally on TNT. Ken Kal and Paul Woods will have the call on the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

Minnesota enters Wednesday’s game with a 15-11-2 record (32 points) and has won its past two contests. The Wild combined for five goals in those games, blanking the Vancouver Canucks, 3-0, on Saturday, then pulling away from the Edmonton Oilers, 2-1, on Monday.

The Red Wings are 13-9-6 (32 points) this season and 3-0-2 against the Central Division. On Oct. 29, Lucas Raymond scored twice to propel Detroit past Minnesota, 2-1, at Little Caesars Arena.

Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin did not return for the third period in Tuesday’s 1-0 shutout loss to the Carolina Hurricanes because of an undisclosed injury. After the game, head coach Derek Lalonde said the 26-year-old center will not be available against Minnesota.

No matter how long Larkin, who leads Detroit in goals (10) and points (27) through 28 games this season, is sidelined, David Perron said the club’s approach remains the same.

“We’ll see how it’s gonna go,” Perron said. “No matter what happens, we’ve stepped up all year when guys have went missing or not.”

Kirill Kaprizov (17-18-35) has 10 multi-point games this season, while Mats Zuccarello leads the Wild with 20 assists. In Minnesota’s net, Filip Gustavsson and Marc-Andre Fleury have combined for a 2.76 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage.

Red Wings recall Soderblom, place Maatta on injured reserve

On Wednesday morning, the Red Wings recalled Elmer Soderblom from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins and placed Olli Maatta on injured reserve retroactive to Dec. 6.

Soderblom has two goals in 13 games with Detroit this season. The rookie forward has also appeared in two games with the Griffins, making his AHL debut on Dec. 9.

As for Maatta, he has 10 points on two goals and eight assists in 25 games with the Red Wings.