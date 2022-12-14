Prince Harry hit by London pub ‘riposte’ with new bitter

A pub has launched a beer named after Prince Harry following the first part of the Sussexes Netflix series. “Harry’s Bitter” is on sale at the Duke of Sussex pub in Chiswick, West London in what appears to be a criticism of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s accusations against the royal family made during the programme.

The Duke has claimed that the firm lied to protect his brother and they pulled he and his wife’s security, therefore putting their lives in danger.

They also claim that Meghan Markle was “fed to the wolves” when she married into the Royal Family.

However, staff and regulars at the Duke of Sussex appear to have found a way of hitting back at the accusations with what has been referred to as a “A royally good tipple”.

One Twitter user wrote: “Kudos to the Duke of Sussex pub in Chiswick (West London) for this beautifully British riposte to Harry & Meghan’s self-pitying Netflix show.