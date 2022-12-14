Princess Charlene wears outfit ‘similar’ to Kate and Meghan

What did Princess Charlene wear?
The Princess purchased a new “Emotion Camel Hair Trench Coat” from her favourite Swiss brand, Akris, for Tuesday’s occasion.
The description for this coat says: “This camel hair coat has a soft, silk lining that will feel buttery against your skin. A detachable hood allows you to wear the coat in multiple ways, while a self-tie belt cinches in your waist.”
The coat retails for a whopping €4,450, or roughly £3,830 in British Sterling. Proving that Princess Charlene is a massive fan of Akris, the rest of her outfit was also from the same designer brand.
The mother of two wore an Akris “Cashmere Silk Jersey Top in Caramel”. The description for this beautiful turtleneck says: “This modern mock neck top is created for comfortable wear all year round.
“Crafted in cashmere and silk, it is soft and soothing against your skin and has an elegant look. It works perfectly as a standalone piece and for layering when temperatures drop.”
Compared to the coat, this jumper was a bargain for Princess Charlene, costing only €850, or roughly £731 in British Sterling.
To complete the outfit, Charlene wore Akris “Flavin Camelhair Tapered Pants” that retail for €740 or roughly £636.
Their description reads: “These Akris Flavin pants are crafted in luxurious camel hair. They feature a slightly cropped tapered leg, front zip, belt loops, and pockets.”
This outfit by Princess Charlene was remarkably similar to camel outfits worn by both the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex.
Most famously, Meghan wore a camel coat by Reiss for her first public appearance of 2020, at Canada House in London.
The royal matched the outerwear staple, by Reiss, with complementary earthy tones, including a caramel jumper and a heavenly chocolate-toned slip skirt.
Meghan’s “Erin Camel Wool Blend Coat” from Reiss cost just £325, meaning that Charlene’s coat was more than 11 times the price.
To finish it all off, the Duchess of Sussex wore a pair of lush, bronze velvet pumps to match her camel outfit.
In addition, earlier this year in 2022, Kate visited Scarborough alongside her husband, Prince William.
Opting for a timeless £440 Max & Co camel coat, Kate masterfully matched the rest of her outfit in the same camel colour to create a high-end finish.
This, in the fashion industry, is called “monochroming”—wearing one shade top-to-toe, and in this circumstance the Princess chose camel.
Royal fans loved Princess Charlene’s style, and took to social media to praise her camel look. Instagram user @stage_left_ wrote: “This is a very good look for Princess Charlene! She looks lovely.” Royal fan @paulispoints noted the similarities to Kate, writing: “Her style is similar to Princess Catherine.”
Another fan, @catherine.duncan48 added: “Giving off very strong Meghan vibes.” In addition, @rita_bongiorni said: “The Princess has style to spare. With all due respect to all the others. Simple and essential, as true elegance is.”
Royal watcher @saishaktisacredgeometry commented: “Such a good colour on her!” Similarly, @luxmeagainpreloved wrote: “She looks beautiful and classic wearing camel tones.
“Camel and camel hair has been a fashion staple for a hundred years or more especially in these circles. It’s not for everyone but it’s here to stay. I love it because it’s a great foundation colour.”
