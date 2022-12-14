Providence Animal Center pets of the week, Dec. 14, 2022

Providence Animal center at 555 Sandy Bank Road, Media, is featuring these pets for adoption this week:

Frenchy, 2-year-old female mixed breed

Frenchy is a one-of-a-kind beauty who is patiently waiting for her big adoption day at Providence Animal Center. She wants commitment, and would love to meet her forever family a few times before heading home, where she will need patience as she slowly acclimates. The payoff to earning her trust is the best gift you could receive this holiday season. That one special family who opens their heart and home to her will get to see the silly, cuddly, sweet girl she is deep down. She will benefit from a quiet home with a fenced-in yard, and would love a playful dog sibling. Someone loves her so much that they sponsored her adoption. That means her adoption fee is waived to the right home. She is the packaged deal: up to date on vaccines, spayed and microchipped. Home For The Howlidays: Dogs homeless for three months or more have sponsored adoption fees now through Dec. 31, and their adopters will receive a free 2023 Providence Animal Center calendar, along with a free mini-photo session by Mergliano Photography.

King Mallard, 10-year-old male domestic shorthair

King Mallard is a handsome brown tabby fella who is patiently waiting for a forever home to retire to, from the comfort of a foster home. He likes to spend his days in a cozy spot, napping, and dinner time, of course. If you’re interested in opening your heart and home to him for his golden years, head to his page and fill out the online adoption form at ProvidenceAC.org/Pets/King-Mallard. Someone loves him so much that they sponsored his adoption, which means his adoption fee is waived to the right home. King Mallard is the packaged deal: neutered, microchipped, litterbox trained and up to date on vaccinations. Can’t adopt, but interested in supporting pets like King Mallard? Make a donation

from their wish list, which you can view at ProvidenceAC.org/Wishlist.

Twiggy, 1-year-old female mixed breed

Twiggy is a sweet and shy young adult who is living it up in a comfortable foster home while she waits for her forever family to take the first step. She will benefit from a calm home with a fenced-in yard, and could live with the right doggy sibling. Once she is comfortable, she’s sure to show off her silly side. Interested adopters can fill out the form on her page to take that first step toward meeting her: ProvidenceAC.org/Pets/Twiggy. Twiggy is the packaged deal: up to date on vaccines, spayed and microchipped. Can’t adopt, but interested in helping a pet like her? Join the foster team at Providence Animal Center. Apply online: ProvidenceAC.org/Foster.