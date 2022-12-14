Qatari authorities cancel Morocco fans’ flights before World Cup

Moroccan World Cup fans have been left devastated after flights were cancelled ahead of the country’s semi-final against France, according to reports. Airline Royal Air Maroc has blamed the Qatari authorities over travel restrictions imposed left thousands of supporters unable to reach Doha.

Morocco have been supported by incredible numbers of fans at the World Cup. Their team has responded with a remarkable campaign and are the first African side to feature among the final four teams in the tournament’s history.

Royal Air Maroc – Morocco’s national airline – had to charter 30 special aircrafts between Casablanca and Doha to supply the demand of fans wanting to be in the Middle East country for the most important football game in their history. However, only seven of those planes have ended up making the journey.

RAM has blamed the Qatari authorities for imposing strict travel restrictions on fans coming into the country. In a statement, it said: “Following the latest restrictions imposed by the Qatari authorities, Royal Air Maroc regrets to inform its customers of the cancellation of their flights operated by Qatar Airways.”

