‘Rarely gets it wrong’ Queen Rania wows in ‘sublime’ and festive

These heels are currently available to buy on Net-A-Porter, but in black and with a pointed, leather toe. They cost £550.

Rania has worn the burgundy shoes on multiple occasions in the past. They seemed very similar to Gianvito Rossi’s suede pumps, which many European royals, such as Queen Letizia and Kate, Princess of Wales, own.

Rania’s hair was down in loose waves over her shoulders for the Christmas festivities, and she wore her usual make-up of dark mascara, a little bronzer, and a slick of subtle lipstick.

Royal fans were quick to comment on her look, with many praising her for her elegant style.