‘Real war against Meghan Markle’ mentioned in new Netflix trailer

In the 1.05-minute trailer, Jenny Afia, a partner from the Schillings Law Firm appears saying: “There was a real kind of war against Meghan and I’ve certainly seen evidence that there was negative briefing from the Palace against Harry and Meghan to suit other people’s agendas.

“Meg became this scapegoat for the Palace and so they would feed stories on her, whether they were true or not to avoid other less favourable stories being printed.”

Then, Meghan Markle adds: “You would see it play out. A story about someone in the family would pop up for a minute and they’d go ‘we gotta make that go away’.

“But there’s real estate on a website homepage there is real estate there on a newspaper front cover and something has to be filled in there about someone royal.”

And Jenny continues: “This barrage of negative articles about the breakdown of the relationship with her father was the final straw in a campaign of negative, nasty coverage about her.”