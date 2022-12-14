Restaurant News: Porchettoni, Mixers, Five Bucks, Pete’s General





ST. PETERSBURG, FL — Here’s the latest restaurant and bar news in the St. Petersburg area:

Porchetta Food Truck Moves To St. Pete Porchettoni, a food truck centered on porchetta, an Italian tradition of boneless pork roast, has moved to St. Petersburg, according to I Love the Burg.

The food truck’s Italian owner and chef Alessandro Toglia was featured twice on the Travel Channel by Anthony Bourdain. In 2019, he moved to Miami, where he first opened Porchettoni. It’s now parked permanently in St. Petersburg’s Grand Central District.

For Sale: Popular Grand Central District Bar, Restaurant On The Market A popular bar and restaurant at a prominent Grand Central District intersection — the hard-to-miss Central Avenue and 25th Street intersection with the LGBTQ+ rainbow-flag street mural — has hit the market.

Downtown St. Pete’s Five Bucks Drinkery, a 200 block staple, is opening a new Pinellas Park location. It’s taking over the former Pete & Shorty’s space at the corner of Park Boulevard and 49th Street North to open its second location, the company shared in a November Facebook post. “As our slogan says, we’re the ‘purveyors of good times,’ this has been our specialty in downtown St Pete and we’re going to keep the good times going strong into Pinellas Park,” Five Bucks wrote. “We plan to bring our entire menu including our famous Mac & Cheese Melt that’s been featured on Travel Channel, Food Channel and Food Paradise! We’re also bringing our southern hospitality, fun atmosphere and HUGE 32oz cocktails & beers that have gotten national attention on MTV and shows like Late Night Paradise!” Rooftop Bar Opening At Central Avenue Boutique Hotel An upscale rooftop bar will open at the Moxy Hotel by Marriott, a boutique hotel being built in the Edge District.

The Sparrow bar is a concept that debuted at The Dalmar Hotel in Fort Lauderdale, according to St. Pete Rising. The bar is described as upscale “but not a velvet-rope kind of vibe,” Wurtzak Hotel Group president Jake Wurzak said. Pete’s General Expands To Ybor City Grand Central District’s Pete’s General is expanding into Ybor City, the business shared in a Facebook post. Opening this spring, it will feature “a new all-day café concept,” Pete’s General said. “We will have a full coffee bar, sandwiches, salads, beer and wine, and of course our fresh daily bagels.”

The eatery added, “The idea is to create a community focused space where you can grab your morning coffee, eat lunch and meet your friends for happy hour. We will have lots of community-focused events as well.” Avid Brew Company Closing After New Year’s Eve Party Avid Brew Company will shut its doors in 2023 following a New Year’s Eve party to “drain the taps,” the brewery shared on its Facebook page. For $20, attendees can drink all they’d like. “It’s time to celebrate the life of Avid Brew Company and ring in 2023,” Avid wrote in the event page. “Good things are coming but this will be our last day at our amazing little brewery and store.”

The event will also feature local bands and performers, including Low Season, Someattics and Ben Rogers, as well as “huge discounts” on the home brew shop’s remaining inventory.