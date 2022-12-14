Roll ’em: Office holiday decorating contest goes to the movies

ABOVE: Employees of Shenandoah Oncology in Winchester have decorated their office on the Winchester Medical Center campus for a Christmas movie-themed entry in a decorating competition sponsored by the Virginia Brain and Spine Center in Winchester. The movie “Christmas Vacation” is the theme for Shenandoah Oncology’s entries. Decorators include Crystal Wilson (front row from left), Nicki Judy, Stacey Carpenter, and Linda Zaragoza. Back row from left, Heather Ritenour, Brittany Slayden, Tiffany Smelser, Stephanie Kohlhepp, James Harrelson and Amanda Thompson. LEFT: Dr. William Houck III of Shenandoah Oncology placed a photo of his face over a photo of the cousin Eddie character from National Lampoon’s “Christmas Vacation” movie as his entry in the decorating competition sponsored by the Virginia Brain and Spine Center in Winchester. BELOW: Shenandoah Oncology employee Nicki Judy shows one of the decorations her office has created for a Christmas decorating competition. BELOW LEFT: Shenandoah Oncology employee Crystal Wilson shows her entry in a Christmas decorating competition sponsored by the Virginia Brain and Spine Center in Winchester. Besides Shenandoah Oncology, offices participating in the Christmas movie-themed contest included Progressive Radiology, Winchester Imaging, Valley Eye Specialists, the Winchester Public Defender’s Office and the Virginia Brain and Spine Center. The winner will be announced today, and the winning office will receive lunch courtesy of Winchester Collision Center.