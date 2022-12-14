Ronaldo trains at Real Madrid as ex-Man Utd star hunts new club

Ronaldo denied during his time in the Middle East that the deal had been done, but there is mounting interest from the region in securing one of the world’s most-decorated footballers as a marquee signing.

He is searching for a new club for the first time in his 21-year career as a professional after leaving United in a bitter departure, following a controversial interview with Piers Morgan in which he made derogatory several claims about the club.

Ronaldo took aim at the club’s owners the Glazers, his manager Erik ten Hag and a range of former United footballers in a scathing attack that questioned the club’s image and ambition.

The decision was taken for Ronaldo to be released from his £500,000-a-week contract, which still had seven months left to run. And while Madrid may have closed the door on a return to the club, there will be plenty of clubs interested in taking Ronaldo on a bargain deal after scoring 800 goals for club and country.