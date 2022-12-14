Russian tennis star responds as politician wants her blacklisted

“The department responded with a formal reply, expressing disinterest in stopping the illegal actions of the tennis player. In turn, I re-sent a deputy request to check the legality of such a response and take appropriate measures.”

It’s not the first time Teryushkov has slammed the top 10 player, as he criticised her in a post on his own Telegram account following the release of the YouTube video she appeared in. A vivid example of the school of “individualists”, adherents of the West,” he wrote, sharing a clip from the video. “Having publicly admitted her non-traditional sexual orientation, the first racket of Russia, Daria Kasatkina, urged young athletes to change their citizenship. I see in such appeals the promotion of the transfer of our athletes to the national teams of other countries, in fact – a crime against the state.”