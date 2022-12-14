Russian troops ‘retreat’ from Kherson area to help units in north

A highway bridge that transported military equipment from the east to Russian forces further north has been damaged.

In a late night explosion on Monday, a bridge that connected the city of Melitopol in the Zaporizhia Oblast to the village of Kostyantynivka was “tired”, according to the Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov.

Fedorov said it as one of the “strategically importance objects” of the war and the attack was carried out in the same light as the “fatigue” of the Crimea Bridge on October 8.

Officials have called the incident a “sabotage attack,” while a senior regional official, Vladimir Rogov, blamed the incident on Ukraine “terrorists”.

The blast in the region bordering Ukraine took place around 10pm local time, a statement by Zaporizhia’s administration said, adding that “several pillars of the bridge were damaged.” Traffic across the bridge was also halted following the incident.

In videos published online by Rogov, the bridge appears to be sagging down in the middle. In another video, a loud bang can be heard apparently showing the moment of the blast.

The bridge is part of a road linking Melitopol to the port city of Berdyansk located on the Azov Sea.

Zaporizhia Oblast was annexed by Russia alongside Donetsk, Luhansk and Kherson on September 30.