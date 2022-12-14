Ruud Leads Field For ATP Tour’s Auckland Return | ATP Tour

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the ATP Tour returns to Auckland from 9-15 January for the ASB Classic. Last held in 2020, the ATP 250 event will be headlined by World No. 3 Casper Ruud.

The Norwegian — who signed off on the 2022 ATP Tour season by reaching the Nitto ATP Finals title match — will lead the Auckland field, with Turin alternate and World No. 11 Holger Rune also set to compete. Former Nitto ATP Finals competitors Cameron Norrie and John Isner will also play for the title in Auckland, with Isner bidding for his third title at the event after triumphs in 2010 and 2014.

Four Argentines are also among the direct entrants, with Top 30 players Diego Schwartzman and Francisco Cerundolo joined by Sebastian Baez and Pedro Cachin. Alexander Bublik, Jenson Brooksby, David Goffin and Fabio Fognini are among other players on the initial acceptance list.

Former Champ Rublev, Home Favourite Kyrgios In Adelaide

Andrey Rublev, winner of the inaugural Adelaide International 2 title in 2020, leads the field this year at the ATP 250. The World No. 8 reached the Turin semi-finals at the close of 2022, and will be eager to take that form to Australia in the new year.

Nick Kyrgios also qualified for the Nitto ATP Finals last season as a doubles player, and the Australian joins Rublev and Karen Khachanov among the singles direct entrants.

Four Spaniards and four Americans will also compete for the title. The Spaish contingent is led by World No. 13 Pablo Carreno Busta and World No. 21 Roberto Bautista Agut, while Tommy Paul, Sebastian Korda, Maxime Cressy and Brandon Nakashima will represent the United States.