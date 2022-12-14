Categories
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun scores century on Ranji Trophy


Arjun Tendulkar matched his legendary father Sachin Tendulkar by scoring a century on his first-class debut in the Ranji Trophy.

Arjun, 23, made his hundred batting at No 7 for Goa against Rajasthan – 34 years after Sachin had notched an unbeaten 100 while playing for Mumbai against Gujarat at the age of 15.

Arjun, who is primarily a fast bowler, joined Goa from Mumbai at the start of the season seeking more opportunities to play.

The left-hander has featured in seven List A games and nine T20s during his career but the ongoing match against Rajasthan is his first in red-ball cricket.

Sachin Tendulkar (Associated Press)
Image:
Sachin Tendulkar is the leading run-scorer in men’s Test and one-day international cricket

Arjun was Goa’s joint leading wicket-taker with eight scalps in the 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy this season, while he picked up a further 10 in the 20-over Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

He is part of the Mumbai Indians squad in the IPL but is yet to play a game for the franchise.

Arjun’s father Sachin is the leading run-scorer in men’s Test cricket history with 15,921 across his 200 matches in the format between 1989 and 2013.

The 49-year-old also heads the one-day international run-scoring charts with 18,426 in 463 matches and amassed 100 international centuries – 51 in Tests and 49 in ODIs.



Source link

Newslanes Media

By Newslanes Media

Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.